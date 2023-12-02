Naseem Shah set to steam in for Islamabad United in PSL

The right-arm pacer has recently completed his rehabilitation after his shoulder surgery

Updated On: Sat, 02 Dec 2023 18:57:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan pace sensation Naseem Shah has joined Islamabad United for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2024).

The right-arm fast bowler, who has recently completed his rehabilitation after his shoulder injury in London, retweeted by video shared by the franchise.

The video shows United skipper Shadab Khan and other team members giving a warm welcome to Shah.

— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) December 2, 2023

Earlier in the day, the pacer announced an end to his affiliation with the Quetta Gladiators. Taking to social media platform X, he wrote: “Goodbyes are never easy but my time with @TeamQuetta has come to an end, I have enjoyed every moment of it & will forever cherish the memories I have made over the years”.

— Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) December 2, 2023

“Thank you for providing me with such an incredible opportunity, especially Nadeem Omar Sb for the trust he has shown in me. With that, I look forward to the next chapter, keep me in your prayers,” he concluded.

