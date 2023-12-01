Nawaz heroics, Sahibzada Farhan blitz light up the start of Super Eight stage

Nawaz heroics, Sahibzada Farhan blitz light up the start of Super Eight stage

Abbotabad’s Adil Naz bagged three wickets

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The Super Eight stage of National T20 Cup 2023-24 got underway in Karachi on Friday. The first three games were action-packed as Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Peshawar won their games.

Rawalpindi vs Abbottabad at UBL Sports Complex, Karachi

Shadab Khan-led Rawalpindi hit the ground running on Day 1 of the Super 8 stage as they beat Abbottabad by 32 runs.

Rawalpindi, on the way to a total of 179, were reduced to 26 for 4 after opting to bat first. Mohammad Nawaz walked in to bat at No. 6 and scored a breezy knock of 72 runs from 36 balls laced with 5 fours and as many sixes. Skipper Shadab Khan also chipped in with the bat and contributed with a vital knock of 42. Abbotabad’s Adil Naz bagged three wickets.

In reply Abbottabad scrambled to 147 in the allotted 20 overs as Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz took two wickets apiece. Star batter Fakhar Zaman, opening for Abbottabad, only managed to score 30 from 29 balls as he fell prey to Shadab Khan. Abbottabad fell 32 runs short despite having five wickets in the bag.

Sialkot vs FATA at NBP Sports Complex, Karachi

Sialkot took FATA by storm at NBP Sports Complex after winning the toss and electing to bowl first. FATA were bundled out for 103 runs in 16.5 overs. Sialkot’s Sohaibullah and Mohammad Ali took three wickets each while captain Shoaib Malik bagged two scalps.

In reply, Sialkot lost two early wickets but then Salman Khan (48 not out, 38b, 1x6s, 3x4s) and Mohammad Huraira (47 not out, 38b, 5x4s) joined forces to take Sialkot home. Sohaibullah was named player of the match for his three-wicket haul.

Peshawar vs Lahore Whites at National Bank Stadium, Karachi

Peshawar and Lahore Whites locked horns in match 3 of Day 1 of the Super Eight stage. Lahore Whites posted a total of 136 for the loss of six wickets. Ahmed Shehzad (53, 35b, 3x6s, 5x4s), who hit his fourth successive half-century, and Umar Akmal (49, 46b, 1x6, 5x4s) top-scored for Lahore Whites while no one else crossed the score of 13.

Peshawar batters Mohammad Haris (52, 28b, 6x6s, 1x4s) and Sahibzada Farhan (64, 31b, 4x6s, 8x4s) came out all guns blazing as they stitched an opening partnership of 102 runs. Lahore Whites’ bowlers struck thrice but the damage was already done as Peshawar cruised home with 41 balls to spare. Sahibzada Farhan was declared player of the match for his brilliant knock.