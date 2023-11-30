Imad Wasim joins Melbourne Stars for BBL 13

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Pakistani all-rounder Imad Wasim, who announced his retirement from the international cricket, will join the Melbourne Stars in the upcoming 13th season of the Australian Big Bash League (BBL).

He would join former teammates Haris Rauf and Usama Mir in the Stars squad. The BBL commences on Dec 7.

Imad, aged 34, will grace the field for the Stars after the Christmas break, continuing the league where he previously played for the Melbourne Renegades. Blair Crouch, the team's General Manager, highlighted Imad's left-arm spin abilities and his potential to bolster the batting lineup.

His entry into the BBL followed swiftly after Imad declared his retirement from international cricket to concentrate solely on league cricket.

The Melbourne Stars' roster for BBL 13 includes an array of talents such as Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, and others, including Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, and Usama Mir.

Imad's international career, which began in May 2015 against Zimbabwe, spanned across 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is. He showcased remarkable performances, amassing 1,472 runs and claiming 109 wickets. He notably contributed to Pakistan's victories in the 2017 Champions Trophy and participated in various tournaments like the 2016 T20 World Cup, 2019 World Cup, and 2021 T20 World Cup.