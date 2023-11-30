Pakistan's test squad leaves for Australia to play three-match series

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The test squad of Pakistan has left for Australia to take part in a three-match series commencing on Dec 14th at the Optus Stadium, Perth.

Besides the test matches series, the team will also play a four-day match with the Australian Prime Minister's XI, which is scheduled to be held on Dec 6 to Dec 9.

Both teams--Australia and Pakistan—will play their first test match on Dec 14 at Perth Stadium, second match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium from Dec 26 to Dec 30 and the last match is fixed for January 3 to January 7 at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Shan Masood will lead the team and he is very much hopeful that team would take the series a challenge and try to display an exceptional performance.

“I will try to bring good news for Pakistan from the tour of Australia. The series will be helpful for Pakistan in the World Test Championship,” he added.

