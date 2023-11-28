PCB waives off fine imposed on Azam Khan for displaying Palestine flag

The player was fine 50pc of match fee during his side Karachi Whites' match against Lahore Blues

Published On: Tue, 28 Nov 2023 18:18:13 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday withdrew the fine imposed on Azam Khan for displaying the Palestine flag on his bat during the ongoing National T20 tournament in Karachi.

“Azam Khan’s 50 percent fine imposed by match officials has been reviewed and waived off by the Pakistan Cricket Board,” the board said in a press release.

It added, “Azam was found to have violated Article 2.4 of the PCB Code of Conduct For Players and Players Support Personnel for repeated failure to comply with the instruction or directive of an umpire during a match.”

A day earlier, the match referee fined Azam Khan, who is playing for the Karachi Whites, 50 percent of his match fees for the violating the PCB’s code of conduct during a match against Lahore Blues in Karachi.

The PCB rules state that the players are required to get prior approval before wearing or displaying any such items that convey their personal message.

Some social media users had criticised the PCB for imposing fine on Azam Khan. The fans came in the support of the batsman for raising his voice for the Palestinian cause through his game.

