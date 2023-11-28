PCB to issue new NOC policy for foreign leagues, says Hafeez

Says best team has been selected for Australia tour

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan cricket team director Mohammad Hafeez said on Tuesday a new policy for issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to player for foreign leagues will be issued soon.

The statement comes as several national players, including Haris Rauf, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan, are waiting for NOC to participate in the Big Bash League (BBL).

The calls for changing the NOC policy surfaced after Pakistan team failed to show impressive show in recently concluding ODI World Cup 2023.

Addressing a press conference ahead of Pakistan team’s Australia tour for Test series, Mr Hafeez said the policy will be issued with more clarity.

Talking about Pakistan squad for the Test series, he said the best team had been selected keeping in view the challenging situation in Australia. He hoped that the players would give their best in the series.

Responding to a question, the team director said he had joined the PCB with an aim to serve the country and not just for a job.

“We will together work improvement of cricket,” he said.

