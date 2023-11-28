World Cup stars return home as Australia revamp squad for remaining India T20Is

Cricket Cricket World Cup stars return home as Australia revamp squad for remaining India T20Is

Six members of Australia's victorious ICC Men's Cricket World Cup squad will be rested

Follow on Published On: Tue, 28 Nov 2023 15:44:58 PKT

(Web Desk) - Australia have rung in several changes to their squad for the remainder of the ongoing T20I series against India.

Six members of Australia's victorious ICC Men's Cricket World Cup squad will be rested for the remainder of the ongoing five-match T20I series against India to manage their workload. Following the third T20I in Guwahati, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott are scheduled to return to Australia.

Adam Zampa, who finished the tournament with 23 wickets and equalled Muttiah Muralidaran's record for most wickets by a spinner in a single edition, has already flown back after a gruelling World Cup along with Steve Smith.

Among the triumphant group, only Travis Head will stay with the T20I squad in India. Head missed much of Australia's World Cup campaign but made vital contributions in their victories with Player of the Match performances in the semi-final as well as the final.

The side from Down Under do have reinforcements coming in for the T20I series, with Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis and Chris Green joining the squad in India.

Australia's updated squad: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Kane Richardson

Already 2-0 up, India are on the verge of wrapping up the series under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav. The first T20I proved to be a nail-biter with India pulling off a win off the penultimate ball in Visakhapatnam, marking their highest successful chase in men's T20Is.

The second match was a high-scoring affair as the hosts recorded their fifth-highest Men's T20I total by posting 235/4 after batting first. Australia too came out all guns blazing but eventually fell short by 44 runs.

