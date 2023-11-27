Aussie diplomat meets Pakistan team ahead of Australia tour

'Looking forward to an incredible Australian summer of cricket'

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Australian High Commission to Pakistan Neil Hawkins on Monday visited Pindi Cricket Stadium to meet Pakistani players ahead of their tour to Australia for a Test series.

The top Australian diplomat shared details of his meeting on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. He wrote, “Delighted to wish Pakistan team well before leaving for Australia where a warm welcome awaits”.

He said all the players will be ambassadors for Pakistan connecting fans of both countries. “Looking forward to an incredible Australian summer of cricket!” he concluded.

— Neil Hawkins (@AusHCPak) November 27, 2023

Mr Hawkins also shared some clicks and videos of his visit to the stadium. He can be seen holding interaction with coaching staff and players, later playing cricket with the Pakistani players.

The matches of the series are scheduled from 14 December 2023 to 7 January 2024.

