Imamul Haq ties the knot with Anmol Mehmood

'Today we've not only become partners for life but have also solidified the bond of best friendship'

Sat, 25 Nov 2023 20:26:58 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistani cricketer Imamul Haq on Saturday tied the knot with Anmol Mehmood, his betrothed from Norway who came to the fore recently after a mehndi event in the Scandinavian country.

Haq shared some clicks from his post-nikkah photoshoot on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. The couple looks beautiful as they opted for soft colour dresses for their big day.

The cricketer also wrote a heartfelt note to express his feelings.

“Today, we've not only become partners for life but have also solidified the bond of best friendship, which has always been the foundation of our love story”.

“Today, I not only married my best friend ,but also found my forever home in your heart. Keep us in your prayers,” the cricketer concluded.

On Thursday, qawwali night took place in Lahore, officially kickstarting the events of his marriage.

Pictures and videos from the event in Lahore went viral on social media, and showed former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who is Imam's best friend, in attendance.

Alongside Babar, Pakistani cricketers Usman Qadir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal and former chief selector Inzamamul Haq were also present.

