Naseem Shah likely to join Islamabad United for PSL 2024

He is expected to join the Islamabad United

Sat, 25 Nov 2023

(Web Desk) – Fast bowler Naseem Shah will not play for Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), it emerged on Saturday.

Reports said Shah, who is recovering from his shoulder injury, was in talks with the Islamabad United while a formal announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

On the other hand, wicket-keeper batsman Azam Khan and pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr are among the strong candidates to join the Gladiators for PSL 2024.

Preparations are ramping up for PSL 9, having now finalised the Pick Order for the Player Draft. Quetta Gladiators will make the first pick in the PSL 024 Player Draft. Karachi Kings and two-time champions Islamabad United will have the second and third picks. The fourth and fifth picks will be done by Peshawar Zalmi and last season’s runners-up Multan Sultans respectively while winners of the past two editions Lahore Qalandars will finish the first round with the sixth pick.

The selection order for the first round for the Platinum category is determined by the inverse order of the previous season's standings. In order to make the Pick Order more equitable, a different franchise shall occupy the first pick in the first round of each category. Quetta Gladiators will begin the Platinum picks, Karachi Kings will have the first Diamond pick, Peshawar Zalmi will have the opening Gold pick, Multan Sultans will have the first pick in the Silver category, Islamabad United will pick the first player in Emerging category and Lahore Qalandars will have the first Supplementary pick.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has previously opened the registration window for foreign players. The flagship event is tentatively scheduled from 8 February to 24 March, 2024.

