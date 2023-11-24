Imad Wasim announces retirement from international cricket

(Dunya News) – All-rounder Imad Wasim on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket, Dunya News reported.

Mr Wasim took to social media platform X to make the announcement with a note. He wrote, “In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now is the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket”.

He thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for all their support over the years, saying it has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan.

“Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T201 formats was a dream come true. It's an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forwards with new coaches and leadership incoming. I wish all involved every success and I look forward to watching the team excel,” he added.

Thanking fans, family and friends for their support to him, he said: “I now look forward to focussing on the next stage of my playing career away from the international stage”.

