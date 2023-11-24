'Chota Don': Babar Azam finds a nickname for Saud Shakeel
Cricket
Team Green is gearing up for Australia Test series
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan cricket players commenced their preparations for Test series against Australia with a training camp at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Members of 18-player squad including former skipper Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Usama Mir, and Ibrar, attended the session.
A hilarious event was recorded during the training when Babar Azam, Saud and others were practicing for catch.
It can be heard in a video circulating on social media when the former skipper called Saud Shakeel “Chota Don” after he catches a ball to appreciate him during the training.
Following the training camp, a reporter asked Saud Shakeel about his new nickname, to which, he said Babar had called him with this name in a lighter way.