In-focus

'Chota Don': Babar Azam finds a nickname for Saud Shakeel

'Chota Don': Babar Azam finds a nickname for Saud Shakeel

Cricket

Team Green is gearing up for Australia Test series

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan cricket players commenced their preparations for Test series against Australia with a training camp at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Members of 18-player squad including former skipper Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Usama Mir, and Ibrar, attended the session.

A hilarious event was recorded during the training when Babar Azam, Saud and others were practicing for catch.

It can be heard in a video circulating on social media when the former skipper called Saud Shakeel “Chota Don” after he catches a ball to appreciate him during the training.

Following the training camp, a reporter asked Saud Shakeel about his new nickname, to which, he said Babar had called him with this name in a lighter way.
 

 
Related Topics
Cricket



Advertisement

Related News