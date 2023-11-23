India beat Australia by two wickets in first T20I

India beat Australia by two wickets in first T20I

Surya Kumar Yadav smashed 80 runs while Ishan Kishan scored 58

Published On: Thu, 23 Nov 2023

(Web Desk) – India on Thursday defeated Australia by two wickets in last over thriller in first in the first of five match T20I series Visakhapatnam.

The Team Blue surpassed a strong target of 209 runs in 19.5 overs, thanks to a stunning innings from Surya Kumar Yadav, who is leading India as captain in the series. He smashed 80 runs while Ishan Kishan made 58 to put their side in command after unimpressive start.

After their dismissal, Rinku Singh held his nerves and made unbeaten 22 off 14 to bag victory for India in the nail-biting contest.

Earlier, Indian won the toss and put the visitors to bat first. Josh Inglis scored 110 runs off 50 balls that helped Aussies to build a strong total.

The encounter came less than a week after India and Australia met in the final of the Cricket World Cup, in which Pat Cummins and Co helped the Aussies won their sixth World Cup title.

Both teams looked much different than the World Cup sides, with many players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, David Warner and Josh Hazlewood were absent.

