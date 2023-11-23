Pakistan team celebrates Salman Ali Agha's birthday

Cricket Cricket Pakistan team celebrates Salman Ali Agha's birthday

He has played 21 ODIs and nine Tests in international cricket

Follow on Published On: Thu, 23 Nov 2023 19:05:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Birthday wishes pour in for Pakistan all-rounder Salman Ali Agha as he turned 30 today (November 23).

The right-arm batsman celebrated the day with teammates on the sidelines of training session at Pindi Cricket Stadium ahead of the Australia tour for Test series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on social media platform X. It shows former skipper Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, spin bowling coach Saeed Ajam and others present on the occasion as Agha cuts a birthday cake.

— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 23, 2023

Agha has played 21 ODIs and nine Tests so far with 1,155 runs and 13 wickets in international cricket.

