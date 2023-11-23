Shoaib Malik set to lead Sialkot region in National T20 tournament

Published On: Thu, 23 Nov 2023 14:53:12 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Former skipper of Pakistan cricket team and seasoned all-rounder Shoaib Malik will take part in the National T20 tournament.

He will lead the Sialkot region team, which he has recently joined.

The former captain has also expressed his wish to take part in the T20 World Cup 2024.

In an interview with a private channel, Mr Malik said he would be ready to play the T20 World Cup if approached by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Shoaib Malik, known for his successful performance as an all-rounder, has played 124 matches and amassed 2435 runs during his T20 career.

