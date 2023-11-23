Former West Indies star hit with long-term ban for breach

The ban of six years was confirmed by the ICC on Thursday

(Web Desk) - Former West Indies batter Marlon Samuels has been banned from all cricket for six years after he was found guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code.

Samuels was charged by the ICC - in their capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the ECB Code - on a total of four charges in September 2021 and then found guilty of the offences in August this year.

The ban of six years was confirmed by the ICC on Thursday and will commence from November 11 2023.

The four charges Samuels was found guilty of are listed as:

Article 2.4.2 (by a majority decision) – Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

Article 2.4.3 (unanimous decision)- Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.

Article 2.4.6 (unanimous decision) – Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation.

Article 2.4.7 (unanimous decision) – Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

Alex Marshall, who heads up the ICC HR and Integrity Unit, announced the ban on Thursday.

“Samuels played international cricket for close to two decades, during which he participated in numerous anti-corruption sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the Anti-Corruption Codes," Marshall said.

“Though he is retired now, Mr Samuels was a participant when the offences were committed. The ban of six years will act as a strong deterrent to any participant who intends to break the rules.”

Samuels played more than 300 matches for the West Indies over an 18-year period, scoring 17 centuries in total and even captained the Caribbean side at ODI level.

He top-scored in the final of both the 2012 and 2016 editions of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as the West Indies won their two most recent ICC trophies.

