Babar Azam closes in on reclaiming No 1 ODI ranking

Indian player Shubman Gill stands at top position with 826 points

Wed, 22 Nov 2023 17:48:45 PKT

DUBAI (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s former skipper Babar Azam is just two points away from reclinching his title as No 1 ODI batsman in the ICC rankings.

The international body released latest rankings on Wednesday with Indian player Shubman Gill standing at the top spot with 826 rating points while Babar Azam remains second with 824 points.

Virat Kohli's push to regain top position has gained further momentum after the India star made good ground on the latest rankings.

Kohli scored a tournament best 765 runs during the recent ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and that helped the in-form right-hander jump one place to third on the latest rankings and within just 35 rating points of teammate Shubman Gill.

India skipper Rohit Sharma jumped on spot to secure fourth with 769 rating points while South Africa opener Quinton de Kock dropped two spots to fifth on the ODI batter rankings, with New Zealand right-hander Daryl Mitchell rising five spots to sixth on the back of his 552 runs at the World Cup.

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj remains on top on the updated ODI bowler rankings, with a host of Australia players making some good ground after their successful World Cup campaign.

Experienced seamer Josh Hazlewood rises four places to second overall, fellow quick Mitchell Starc jumps eight spots to 12th, while skipper Pat Cummins improves seven rungs to 27th.

India pair Mohammed Siraj (third) and Jasprit Bumrah (fourth) remain firmly nestled within the top 10 for ODI bowlers, while teammate Kuldeep Yadav drops one spot to equal sixth. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi jumped one place to ninth spot in the rankings.

There isn't much change inside the top 10 of the ODI rankings for all-rounders at the completion of the World Cup, with Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan maintaining a healthy lead at the head of proceedings.

