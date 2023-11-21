Bangladeshi students cheer as Australia triumphs over India in cricket world cup final

Cricket Cricket Bangladeshi students cheer as Australia triumphs over India in cricket world cup final

The Indian defeat prompted the Bangladeshi students to turn up on roads

Follow on Published On: Tue, 21 Nov 2023 15:39:01 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Thousands of Bangladeshi students celebrated India’s defeat in the final match of the ICC World Cup 2023. The India hosted the quadrennial event; however, the Australian side outclassed the rival by six wickets.

The Indian defeat prompted the Bangladeshi students to turn up on roads and celebrate the event. The celebration video of thousands of Dhaka University students went viral on social media.

#BREAKING



The mass celebration of "India's defeat" will be held at TSC, Dhaka University, #Bangladesh.



Thousands gathered to cheer India's loss against #Australia in the #WCFinal, expressing support for their team even if Vatican city plays against #India.#INDvsAUS… pic.twitter.com/BXGudz3mTR — South Asian Perspective (@SAnPerspective) November 20, 2023

One could see that students had installed a big screen to watch the final between these two power-houses of the cricket arena. Immediately after India’s defeat, the students started to celebrate and dance on the roads.

