Australia World Cup winner to skip India T20I series

Experienced opener David Warner will return home and miss the five-game series

(Web Desk) - Australia have suffered a blow ahead of their T20I series against India, with news that experienced opener David Warner will return home and miss the five-game series.

Warner played a pivotal part in helping Australia to a sixth ICC Men's Cricket World Cup title earlier this month, with the left-hander scoring 535 runs at an average of 48.63 for Pat Cummins’ side.



The veteran was expected to stay in the sub-continent and take part in the T20I series against India, but has instead opted to head home.

"Selectors decided Warner would return home on the back of a successful yet demanding World Cup campaign," Cricket Australia said via a statement.

Warner's place in Australia's squad will be taken by emerging all-rounder Aaron Hardie, with Matthew Wade stepping up to take the captaincy reins in the absence of Cummins.

Seven of Australia's World Cup winning squad will take part in the T20I series, with Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa all staying in India alongside reserve spinner Tanveer Sangha.

The first T20I of the five-game series commences in Vishakhapatnam on Thursday.

Australia T20 squad: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Series schedule:

First T20I: November 23, Vishakhapatnam

Second T20I: November 26, Thiruvananthapuram

Third T20I: November 28, Guwahati

Fourth T20I: December 1, Raipur

Fifth T20I: December 3, Bengaluru

