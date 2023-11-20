PCB sacks Umar Farooq as media manager

Ahsan Nagi has resigned from the board's media department

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday sacked Umar Farooq as media manager over poor performance during recently concluded Cricket World Cup 2023.

Furthermore, Ahsan Nagi has resigned from the PCB media department, a new resignation after Inzamaul Haq, Babar Azam and Morne Morkel stepped down from their positions.

The board will make a new appointment before the Australia tour for the Test match series, scheduled from 14 December 2023 to 7 January 2024.

Earlier in the day, Chief selector Wahab Riaz has announced an 18-member Pakistan Test squad for the tour to Australia.

Shan Masood will be leading the side in his first assignment as Test captain. He was named Pakistan's captain for the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle after taking over the reins from Babar Azam last week.

