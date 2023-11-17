PCB decides to appoint Umar Gul as bowling coach

Cricket Cricket PCB decides to appoint Umar Gul as bowling coach

The board would soon issue a notification in this regard

Follow on Published On: Fri, 17 Nov 2023 21:33:43 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to appoint former pacer Umar Gul as bowling coach of national team.

Sources said the board would soon issue a notification for his appointment. He would travel with Pakistan team as coach during the upcoming Australia tour.

The post fell vacant after Morne Morkel resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan Men’s team. The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year. Morkel’s first assignment with the men’s team was their tour to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series.

Pakistan's next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Australia.

