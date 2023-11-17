Vivian Richard's daughter schools Ramiz Raja for laughing at racist joke

'Sickening to see you laugh on national TV in Pakistan'

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja faced criticism for laughing at a racist joke targeting legendary West Indies player, Vivian Alexander Richards, and his wife, Neena Gupta, during a television show.

Mr Richard’s daughter Masaba Gupta, who is also a celebrity designer, took to social media platform X to slam the former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his offensive behaviour.

“Dear Ramiz Raja ( sir ) grace is a quality few have. My father, mother and I have it in spades. You have none. Sickening to see you laugh on national TV in Pakistan at something the world stopped laughing at about 30 years back. Step into the future. All 3 of us are here with our chin up. #ramizraja,” she wrote.

It all started after a video showing Ramiz Raja laughing at a joke directed at Vivian Richards went viral on social media. In the clip, a comedian can be seen making fun of Vivian’s skin colour while Mr Raja is smiling from ear to ear.

