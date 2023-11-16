Mohammad Hafeez looks ahead to Team Director role

'Together we will strive for excellence and bring happiness for our passionate fans'

Updated On: Thu, 16 Nov 2023 18:57:25 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Former Test captain Mohammad Hafeez has thanked Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf for appointing him as Team Director Pakistan Men’s Team on Wednesday evening.

Hafeez, who has also served as member of the Cricket Technical Committee in Zaka Ashraf’s management committee, said, “I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Team Director for the Pakistan Men's Cricket Team".

"I would like to thank PCB for trusting my abilities and giving me this challenging responsibility, but I am committed to work collaboratively with the coaching staff and players to contribute in team’s success. Together we will strive for excellence and bring happiness for our passionate fans.”