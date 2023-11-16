Shaheen Afridi feels 'honoured and thrilled' to lead T20 team

Shaheen Afridi feels 'honoured and thrilled' to lead T20 team

He expressed his resolve give his best performance 'to uphold the team spirit'

Thu, 16 Nov 2023 18:57:01 PKT

(Web Desk) – Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has expressed gratitude after being named as captain of T20 cricket team by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

A day earlier, the board named the left-arm pacer T20 captain and Shan Masood Test captain after Babar Azam stepped down as captain from all formats after the World Cup failure.

Following the resignation, several cricketers and fans, including Afridi, paid tribute to Babar for his role in the team.

In a social media post shared on Wednesday, Afridi wrote: “Babar Azam: under your exemplary leadership, it's been a privilege to witness true teamwork and camaraderie. Your forefront leadership and commitment to team unity and collective success are commendable. Looking forward to seeing you break more batting records, In sha Allah”.

— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) November 15, 2023

The pacer also took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his feeling about his new role in the cricket team. He wrote, “I am honoured and thrilled to lead our national T20 cricket team. Thank you to the Pakistan cricket board and fans for their trust and support”.

He expressed his resolve give his best performance “to uphold the team spirit and bring glory to our nation on the cricket field”.

— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) November 16, 2023

“Our success lies in unity, trust and relentless effort. We are not just a team; we are a brotherhood, a family. Together, we rise!” he concluded.

