Shahid Afridi denies involvement in Shaheen's appointment as T20 captain

PCB has named Shaheen Afridi as T20 captain after Babar Azam's resignation

Thu, 16 Nov 2023 18:11:33 PKT

(Web Desk) – Cricket legend Shahid Afridi denies the allegation of lobbying to get his son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi captaincy of the national T20 team.

The former all-rounder came under fire on social media soon after the Pakistan Cricket Board named pacer Shaheen Shah new T20 skipper and Shan Masood Test captain following the resignation of Babar Azam as captain from all formats.

Shahid, who has been criticising Babar Azam for poor captaincy during the World Cup 2023, recently met PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf to discuss the ways for improving cricket after the national team failed to perform in the tournament.

Following the meeting, speculations were rife that a plan was being made to remove Babar Azam as Shahid Afridi wanted to have his relative as captain.

The speculations regarding his involvement in the recent change in the national team intensified after Babar stepped down. People took an aim at “Boom Boom” Afridi to an extent that he is forced to clear the air.

In a recent statement, he categorically denied the allegations of his involvement in appointment of Shaheen, saying people were spreading information due to his close relation with him.

He said he even wanted to keep Shaheen away from captaincy, adding that Babar should not have been removed from the position.

“I never lobbied for it as I don’t like such things,” he said while extending wishes to the new T20 and Test captains of the national team.