Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz assigned key roles in PCB

Cricket Cricket Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz assigned key roles in PCB

Hafeez has been made as director cricket while Wahab is the new chief selector

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 15 Nov 2023 20:46:51 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday appointed former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez as director cricket.

The former all-rounder has replaced Mickey Arthur days after the national team was eliminated from the World Cup 2023.

The board in a statement said it had changed the portfolio of the entire coaching staff including Director Cricket Mickey Arthur.

“All coaches will continue to work in National Cricket Academy while PCB will announce the new coaching staff in due course for the upcoming series in Australia and New Zealand,” it added.

Meanwhile, former pacer Wahab Riaz has been named as chief selector, a post that fell vacant after Inzamaul Haq resigned from the post over allegations of conflict of interest.

The PCB has appointed Sohail Tanveer as head of the junior selection team.

