Cricket Cricket World Cup final beckons for India or New Zealand

The first semi-final of the World Cup 2023 will be played between India and New Zealand today.

Wed, 15 Nov 2023

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – India will meet New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai today (Wednesday). India’s men haven’t reached any of the last five finals in ICC white-ball World Cups, while New Zealand have never won one, despite reaching three finals in seven years.

India versus New Zealand is a mouth-watering prospect as the first semi-final of the tournament throws up a repeat of the 2019 semi at Old Trafford in Manchester.

New Zealand denied India in a nail-biting classic on that occasion, with Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni’s fightback proving not quite enough to deny the Kiwis a spot in the final.

India’s progression to this semi-final has been even more serene that it was in England four years ago, with Rohit Sharma’s side winning all nine games and rarely even looking like being challenged on their path to the knockout stages.

History beckons for an India side who are looking for a first major tournament win in 12 years, and where better for this semi-final to be held than at the venue where India won their last Cricket World Cup back in 2011.

This generation of New Zealand cricketers are the nearly-side of the white-ball game, with many of the players to have lost the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final in 2021 and Cricket World Cup finals in 2015 and 2019 still involved in the set-up.

Virat Kohli has scored more runs, but Rohit Sharma’s remarkable form at the top of the order has repeatedly set the tone for India throughout their tournament.

His 503 runs have come at a strike rate of 121.49, helping India to get off to the sort of starts that have taken run-rate pressure off those in the middle order.

Getting Rohit early will be vital to New Zealand’s hopes of beating the tournament hosts.

The breakout star of this World Cup is undoubtedly New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra. The spin-bowling all-rounder was a known talent, but few would have predicted just how brilliant his batting has been for the Kiwis.

A handy squad member at the start of the campaign, Ravindra is now a lock in the first XI and will look to take the attack back to India. Only Quinton de Kock and Virat Kohli have scored more runs than the New Zealander’s 565 in nine innings.

Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

