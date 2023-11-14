South Africa at the 2023 World Cup

Cricket Cricket South Africa at the 2023 World Cup

South Africa at the 2023 World Cup

Follow on Published On: Tue, 14 Nov 2023 18:35:40 PKT

(Reuters) - Following are facts and figures about South Africa, who face record five-time champions Australia in the World Cup semi-finals on Thursday:

World ranking: 3

Captain: Temba Bavuma

Coach: Rob Walter

Top-ranked batsman: Quinton de Kock (3)

Top-ranked bowler: Keshav Maharaj (2)

Top scorer: Quinton de Kock (591 runs, second)

Top wicket-taker: Gerald Coetzee (18 wickets, third)

Best result: Semi-finalist (1992, 1999, 2007, 2015)

2019 result: Did not qualify for the knockout stages after finishing seventh

Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

ROAD TO SEMI-FINALS

v Sri Lanka: won by 102 runs

v Australia: won by 134 runs

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

v Netherlands: lost by 38 runs

v England: won by 229 runs

v Bangladesh: won by 149 runs

v Pakistan: won by one wicket

v New Zealand: won by 190 runs

v India: lost by 243 runs

v Afghanistan: won by five wickets

