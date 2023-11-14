Australia at the 2023 World Cup
(Reuters) - Following are facts and figures about record five-time champions Australia, who face South Africa in the World Cup semi-finals on Thursday:
World ranking: 2
Captain: Pat Cummins
Coach: Andrew McDonald
Top-ranked batsman: David Warner (5)
Top-ranked bowler: Adam Zampa (3)
Top scorer: David Warner (499 runs, fifth)
Top wicket-taker: Adam Zampa (22 wickets, first)
Best result: Champions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015)
2019 result: Lost to England in the semi-finals
Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc
ROAD TO SEMI-FINALS
v India: lost by six wickets
v South Africa: lost by 134 runs
v Sri Lanka: won by five wickets
v Pakistan: won by 62 runs
v Netherlands: won by 309 runs
v New Zealand: won by five runs
v England: won by 33 runs
v Afghanistan: won by three wickets
v Bangladesh: won by eight wickets