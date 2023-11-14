Former players throw their weight behind Babar as captain

Younis Khan, Hafeez, Tanvir and Wahab call on Zaka Ashraf

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former cricketers met Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf and advised him to continue Babar Azam as captain despite the poor show in the world cup.

Prominent former players including Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, and Sohail Tanvir called on Zaka Ashraf at the PCB headquarters in Lahore on Tuesday.

The former players said that players should not be selected on just Pakistan Super League (PSL) performance. It is injustice to the players who are performing at the domestic level, they added.

Following Babar Azam-led national team's underwhelming performance in the world cup, Zaka Ashraf called for a meeting with the skipper on Nov 15.

Additionally, the Pakistan head coach and team director are set to present their reports to the PCB chief.

