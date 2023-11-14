Bangladesh, Pakistan players make rankings jumps after ODI series

(Web Desk) - Players from the recently-concluded Women’s Championship ODI series between Bangladesh and Pakistan have enjoyed moves up the MRF Tyres Women’s Player Rankings.

Matches two and three of the series were factored into Tuesday's update made by the ICC, with Nigar Sultana’s side coming back from defeat in the first game of the series to clinch a 2-1 series result.

On home soil in Mirpur, Bangladesh levelled the ODI series with a Super Over victory, before claiming a calm seven-wicket win over their rivals in a calm chase with 26 balls to spare.

The Bangladesh captain was the Player of the Match in the second ODI to bring the series level, making 54 and claiming three dismissals, also adding 18 unbeaten runs in the series-winning match.

The run led to a five-place jump in the ODI batting rankings to join Laura Delany (488) in a tie for 28th.

Fargana Hoque remains Bangladesh’s highest-ranked batter, jumping four places to 16th with 62 in the third ODI to go with 40 in the second meeting earlier in the rankings week. Her rating of 575 is a career-high.

On the other side, opening batter Sidra Ameen was a standout in spite of a difficult two-match stretch for Pakistan. The right-hander made an unbeaten 84 in her side’s 166/9 in the third ODI, leading to a five-place push up the rankings to 21st (552).

Ameen remains the only active Pakistan woman inside the top 30 for batters. Youngster Sadaf Shamas, playing just her eighth and ninth ODIs, moved up 35 spots thanks to her 60 runs across the two matches.

On the bowling side, Pakistan’s Nashra Sundhu has made a three-spot move up to 13th, the highest-ranked across the two teams in action. The left-arm orthodox spinner claimed identical figures of 2/27 in the two matches across, and moved up to a rating of 557 to join New Zealand veteran Lea Tahuhu.

Teammate Sadia Iqbal jumped 10 spots to 34th (412), while Bangladesh bowlers Fahima Khatun and Rabeya Khan made moves of eight and 10 spots respectively further down the list. England’s Sophie Ecclestone still enjoys a 66-rating point lead.

There was no marked moment near the top of the all-rounder rankings, though Sadia Iqbal’s bowling efforts moved her into the top 50, joining compatriot Aliya Riaz in equal-47th (79 points).

