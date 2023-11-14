All you need to know about the Cricket World Cup knockout stage

(Web Desk) – The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals and final are almost upon us, with the four remaining teams gearing up for three mammoth One Day International clashes. Here’s everything you need to know.

Match Schedule

Wednesday 15 November – Semi-Final 1: India vs New Zealand

The tournament hosts face the Kiwis in a repeat of a semi-final from the 2019 World Cup. This match will be held in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium.

Thursday 16 November – Semi-Final 2: South Africa v Australia

Big-hitting South Africa and Australia meet in a highly-anticipated match-up at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Sunday 19 November – Final

The winners of the two semi-finals will meet in Ahmedabad.

How the teams qualified

India cruised through the group stage, finishing top on a maximum 18 points having won all nine of their matches. India's net run rate of 2.570 was far and away the best in the group stage.

South Africa were the second team to qualify, winning seven of their nine matches. An early loss to the Netherlands was a shock, and they also slipped to a heavy defeat to India after both teams had already secured qualification.

Australia bounced back from defeats to India and South Africa in their opening matches to win the remaining seven and qualify with 14 points.

New Zealand were the final team to qualify for the knockout stage, with a win over Sri Lanka and Pakistan's subsequent loss to England earning the Kiwis fourth spot. Four defeats on the bounce after a strong start saw the Black Caps finish with ten points.

The Squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

World Cup pedigree

Tournament hosts India are eyeing a first major ICC tournament win in 12 years, and will have the crowd on their side on home soil, as they did in 2011.

South Africa’s men are hoping to reach a first-ever World Cup semi-final, after their women's team ended the nation's wait for a final appearance earlier this year.

Australia are the most successful nation in the history of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and would make it six wins should they triumph in India.

New Zealand have reached the knockout stages of five consecutive ICC Men's Cricket World Cups, but were beaten finalists in each of the last two editions.

Reserve days

Both semi-finals and the final can use a reserve day should a result be unable to be reached due to weather.

Prize money

An overall US$10 million pot has been announced for the tournament.

The winners of the tournament will take home US$4 million, with the runners-up winning US$2 million.

Teams will also collect US$40,000 for every group stage win.

How to watch

The ICC’s Global broadcast partner Disney Star and its licensees will broadcast each of the knockout matches live on a global basis.

In India, Star Sports Network will be the place to watch, while cricket’s first-of-its-kind vertical feed coverage produced by ICC TV and supported by Disney Star continues, providing fans with an easier and more intuitive mobile phone viewing experience allowing users to consume content on-the-go.

Fans in the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Showcase and digitally via the SkyGO and Sky Sports App. Primetime, free-to-air highlights will be available on Channel 5 and My5 App for the first time.

WillowTV will be the channel to watch for fans in the USA whilst coverage will also be available via the ESPN+ app. SuperSport and its app will broadcast the action in South Africa and to the 52 Sub-Saharan Africa territories. Fox Sports and Kayo will be the home of Australian coverage along with select matches on Channel Nine and 9Now. For fans in New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ is the place to be for Men’s Cricket World Cup matches.

In the UAE and the entire MENA region, all matches will be streamed Live on STARZPLAY, with broadcast coverage made available on CricLife MAX in the UAE.

The Venues

Semi-Final 1: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

A “cricket capital” of sorts, the Wankhede hosted the final of the Men's Cricket World Cup the last time it was held in India back in 2011.

The distinct red-soil pitch will no doubt play its part.

Semi-Final 2: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Before the Narendra Modi Stadium’s renovation, Eden Gardens held the title for the largest venue in India with a capacity of 68,000.

The ground didn't see World Cup action until 28 October.

The ground is known for its lively pitch and breezy conditions next to the Hooghly River.

The Final: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The largest sports stadium in the world hosted the tournament opener on 5 October, India's win over Pakistan on 14 October, and is the venue for the tournament final.

The 132,000-capacity venue’s redevelopment was completed in 2021, hosting a day-night Test between India and England, as well as the last two IPL finals.

