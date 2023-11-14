India coach heaps praise on 'fantastic' captain Rohit Sharma

Published On: Tue, 14 Nov 2023 09:06:13 PKT

(Web Desk) - India coach Dravid says that Rohit’s role has made multiple games look more straightforward for the team than they were on paper.

“Rohit has certainly been a leader, you know, without a doubt. I think he's led by example both on and off the field," Dravid said.

“Some of the starts that he's given us, the way he's cracked open games for us. A lot of times people have looked at one, I mean, I can't go into the specific games, I'm sure that you will be able to look into it, but there have been some games where it could have been tricky for us, but the fact that he's been able to get us to those kinds of starts has literally cracked open the game.

“So, in the end, it's actually looked easy, but on reflection as a coaching staff, when we looked at it, we've realised the impact his innings’ have had on games like that, that have made it look easy for us and certainly made it easier for the guys who followed in that department.”

Attacking intent has been central to India’s rejuvenated white-ball set-up.

And Dravid believes that the performances of the skipper have been vital in getting the whole squad to buy into the direction the team are going in.

“We've talked about playing in a particular way. You cannot do that unless your leader really buys in and actually shows by example. It's been terrific to see the way Rohit's done that.

"And I think his captaincy has obviously been fantastic as well. It's been very good for a long time.

“He's someone who's certainly got the respect of the group and the team. Certainly, got the respect of our coaching staff. And it's been a pleasure to see him operate the way he has, both on and off the field, like I said.

“I think he's truly someone who deserves all the success that he's been getting. And hopefully it may continue.”

India’s early tournament wins came on the back of a series of successful run-chases, while their final four victories all came having batted first.

And Dravid says that the team will be totally happy with whatever way the coin falls at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday against New Zealand.

“We've actually done both things and we're pretty comfortable with both things. So, I'm not too worried about it.

“There are advantages and disadvantages of both things. I mean, there are arguments both ways, you know, batting first and putting up a score and hopefully setting the tone that way. And there's also an argument of chasing as well, which means that you probably have to bowl in the sun and stuff.

“But look, the toss is not in our hands, it’s not going to be in our hands in the semi-finals. And I think we are comfortable both ways. Whatever call Rohit makes, we will go with it.”

