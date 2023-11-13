How much money Pakistan cricket team bagged in world cup?

Cricket Cricket How much money Pakistan cricket team bagged in world cup?

The poor performance of the Men in Green enraged the cricket-lovers

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 13 Nov 2023 13:23:27 PKT

(Web Desk) – The Pakistan cricket team failed to reach the semifinal but secured a significant portion of the prize fund fixed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the World Cup 2023 being played in India.

The poor performance of the Men in Green enraged the cricket lovers. However, according to the rules, the team is entitled to get a substantial prize amount, which is $260,000 (Rs73.53 million).

This is the second cricket world cup in which the Pakistan team has failed to secure a spot in the semifinal.

Like all the teams participating in the ICC World Cup 2023, the Green Shirts played nine matches, winning 4 and losing 5. The prize for winning a league match is $40,000, so Pakistan team will receive $160,000 for their victories in four games.

Similarly, each team that was expelled from the mega event before the semifinals will receive $100,000. Thus, the total prize money for the Men in Green will be $260,000.

Prize for winner

The prize for the cricket world champion is $ 4 million and the runner-up will get $ 2 million. The semi-final losers will get $800,000 each.



