Babar may be removed as ODI captain after world cup debacle

The PCB management committee is considering to retain Babar for the Test series against Australia

(Web Desk) – Axe is likely to fall on skipper Babar Azam, head coach Grant Bradburn and team director Mickey Arthur after dismal performance in the 2023 World Cup cricket hosted by India.

The green shirts lost a record five matches in the world event, including to newcomers Afghanistan.

Insiders revealed that a “crucial” discussion began in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) even before the match against former world champion England. They expressed the apprehension that Babar might be replaced as the captain in white-ball cricket.

It is learnt that the management committee of the PCB is considering to retain him for the Test series against Australia beginning next month.

There are also unconfirmed reports that Babar may resign as captain.

LOCAL COACHES

Meanwhile, it is also learnt that the board is contemplating to appoint local coaches instead of relying on foreign ones. The PCB has reportedly contacted former Pakistani cricketers in this regard.

It may be recalled that former fast bowler Waqar Younis has as head coach of the Pakistan team twice. Aqib Javed and batsman Younis Khan have also worked as bowling and batting coaches with the team in the past.

The PCB management committee will take a decision after evaluating the team’s performance in the world cup.

