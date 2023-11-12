Willey bows out, happy not "be a third wheel"

Left-arm seamer Willey brought the curtain down by starring with the ball in England's 93-run win

KOLKATA (AFP) – England fast bowler David Willey said he was confident he had made the right decision to quit international cricket, insisting he didn't want to continue playing only to be left "running the drinks".

Left-arm seamer Willey brought the curtain down on Saturday by starring with the ball in England's 93-run win over Pakistan in Kolkata in the team's last group game at the World Cup.

He claimed 3-56, completing 100 wickets in his 73rd ODI, as England bowled out Pakistan for 244 after scoring 337-9.

"I'm very confident in my decision that today was my last game of cricket for England," he said.

"Do I want to go to the Caribbean (for a ODI series in December) and run drinks and not know where I stand and just feel like a third wheel again....being the only one without a contract, probably not so I'm done."

Willey announced his retirement during the World Cup when he was the only player in the 15-man squad not to be offered the security of a central contract.

"I called time with deep regret," added Willey who has also played 43 Twenty20 internationals for England.

"I'm 33, as fit as I've ever been. So, one of the reasons that I wasn't offered a contract was them going in a different direction after the World Cup."

Willey is from respected cricket stock. His father Peter played 26 Tests and 26 ODIs for England before moving into umpiring.

"Looking back to being a kid I could only have dreamt of playing as many games of cricket for England, so I'm immensely proud of that," added Willey.

He added: "The timing of my announcement was so I can enjoy my last three games and I've very much done that. On the phone my wife this morning she said go on - just get to 100 wickets, it'd be a nice way to finish."