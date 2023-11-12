Irfan Pathan questions 'efficacy' of Pakistani bowlers

Highlights the bowling challenges faced by the Pakistani team

Published On: Sun, 12 Nov 2023 04:52:29 PKT

(Web Desk) - Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has voiced concerns over the performance of Pakistan’s bowling unit, especially in light of England’s recent dominant display during the 44th match of the World Cup.

Pathan, known for his straightforward analysis, shared his apprehensions on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The critique arises from England’s commanding performance against Pakistan, where the English batters showcased dominance over the Pakistani bowlers.

Irfan Pathan, who recently faced criticism from Pakistani fans for celebrating with Afghan players after Afghanistan’s victory over Pakistan, candidly highlighted the bowling challenges faced by the Pakistani team.

Pathan pointed out a noteworthy observation, stating, “If Iftikhar, who is your 6th bowler, is your best bowler in terms of economy, then that is a serious worry for your bowling department.”

As Pakistan exits the World Cup, scrutiny intensifies around the effectiveness of its bowling unit, and Pathan’s insights contribute to the ongoing discussions surrounding the team’s performance.

