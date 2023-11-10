Lest you are 'timed out' - Pindi police go creative on helmet use

They used Sri Lankan player's photo to urge bike riders for using helmets

Updated On: Fri, 10 Nov 2023 19:23:03 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Creativity or out-of-the-box thinking can be put to use for a cause: the Rawalpindi police have done just that.

The traffic police of the garrison city came up with a creative idea to urge bike riders to use helmets while driving. They shared the picture of rare dismissal of Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathews under never-invoked-before timed out rule.

Mathews became the first batsman who was timed out during Sri Lanka's clash against Bangladesh in Delhi on Monday (Nov 6).

Mathews walked in to bat at No 6 at the fall of Sadeera Samarawickrama's wicket, but had to walk back before facing a single ball after he was timed out – a first in international cricket across all formats.

The veteran Sri Lanka all-rounder, who made a late entry to the World Cup as a replacement player, was left befuddled as Bangladesh appealed when he took time to sort out an issue with his helmet.

Mathews took his time walking in, and then struggled with his helmet as the strap broke just as he was taking guard.

Later, Mathews’ photo with broken-strap helmet went viral on social media. It seemed it was the moment when the photo hit the creative instinct of the Rawalpindi police, who used it as a safety warning to bike riders using substandard helmets.

The police shared a post on their X handle. It shows Mathews struggling with his helmet at the crease with a caption stating as: “A quality helmet can save you from being timed out”.

The post elicited a mixed response with a section of social media praising the creativity of the police while others found it disrespectful.



