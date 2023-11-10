Afghanistan look to finish strong against South Africa

South Africa want to bounce back from the beating they suffered against India

(Web Desk) - Afghanistan need a victory and a significant boost to their net run rate to keep their semi-final hopes alive when they face a South Africa outfit looking to bounce back from a crushing defeat at the hands of India.

The match will be played on Friday (today) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Afghanistan have been one of the surprise packets of the tournament with four stirring triumphs so far at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, but now have arguably the most important match in their cricket history to come with a spot in the knockout stages on the line.

Hashmatullah Shahidi's side looked on track to clinch a critical fifth win in their last encounter until coming across a rampaging Glenn Maxwell who took the game away in Australia's favour.

Victory in that clash, which would have been Afghanistan's fourth on the trot, would have pushed the emerging side into the top four and two points ahead of fellow semi-final contenders New Zealand and Pakistan.

But as it stands, Afghanistan enter this contest sitting in sixth place and crucially well behind those two other teams on net run rate, in the race for the last place in the knockout stages.

South Africa present a daunting challenge for an Afghanistan side needing a win, after the Proteas surged into the semi-finals with big hitting and huge totals that fired a warning shot across the rest of the tournament.

Temba Bavuma's side have little to play for with a semi-final showdown with Australia already assured, but South Africa will want to rediscover their top form before the stakes rise higher especially after a 243-run defeat to India in their last start.

Squads

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.