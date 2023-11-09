Pakistan need a miracle to make it to World Cup semi-final

The team green need to beat England by 287 runs in case 300-run target is set

(Web Desk) – New Zealand claimed a dominating win over Sri Lanka and put one step in the semi-final round of the World Cup 2023.

The victory has served a setback to both Pakistan and Afghanistan aiming to qualify for the next round of the tournament being played in India.

India, South African and Australia have confirmed their place in the semis while New Zealand are the potential fourth team unless a miracle happened, taking Pakistan into the next stage.

To keep their dreams alive for the semi-final round, Pakistan required to pull out a big margin win in upcoming clash against England on November 11 and there isn’t a snowball’s chance in the hell that the Babar Azam’s side will make it.

Assuming Pakistan bat first and score 300, the team green would need to beat England by 287 runs to move into the top four.

