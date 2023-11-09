PCB accepts Inzamamul Haq's resignation

A five-member committee investigating allegations of conflict of interest against him

Updated On: Thu, 09 Nov 2023 21:53:03 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has accepted Inzamamul Haq's resignation as the chairman of the national men's selection committee and junior selection committee and will announce his replacement in due course.

Mr Inzamamul Haq voluntarily stepped down from his position on Oct 30, 2023 in order to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict of interest allegations.

A five-member fact-finding committee has been formed by the board to investigate allegations regarding conflict of interest reported in the media about the team selection process. The findings of this inquiry will be submitted to the PCB Management promptly.

He was appointed as the chairman of the national men's selection committee on 7 August 2023 and was also appointed chairman of the junior men's selection committee last month.