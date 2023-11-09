Kusal Perera hits fastest fifty of World Cup 2023

Cricket Cricket Kusal Perera hits fastest fifty of World Cup 2023

He completed the half-century off 22 balls

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 09 Nov 2023 21:54:07 PKT

BENGALURU (Web Desk) – Sri Lanka opener Kusal Perera added another feather to his cap by slamming the fastest fifty of the ongoing World Cup 2023.

Perear reached the half-century milestone in 22 balls during a match against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

He has also scored the joint-second fastest fifty by a Lankan batter in World Cup history. Angelow Mathews’ 20-ball fifty against Scotland in 2015 is the fastest by a Sri Lankan.

With 51-run knock that includes nine 4s and two 6s, Perera has surpassed the record of Australia’s Travis Head and Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis for the fastest fifties in ongoing event. Both players had completed their fifties off 25 balls against New Zealand and South Africa, respectively.

Prerera was dismissed for 51 by New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson as Sri Lanka have set 172 runs target for the Blackcaps.

