Cricket Cricket Netherlands make squad change ahead of World Cup clash with India

Pacer Ryan Klein has been removed from the 15-player squad due to a back injury

Follow on Published On: Thu, 09 Nov 2023 15:36:26 PKT

(Web Desk) - The Netherlands have made a change to their squad ahead of their last match at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against India on Sunday.

Pacer Ryan Klein has been removed from the 15-player squad due to a back injury, with young batter Noah Croes promoted into the playing group for the final clash of the tournament.

The alteration was approved by the tournament Event Technical Committee on Thursday, meaning Croes could feature against unbeaten India in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Croes has played just one ODI for his country, with his sole appearance coming in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in July when the 23-year-old managed to score just seven against Sri Lanka.

Klein has appeared once for the Netherlands in the ongoing tournament, with his sole effort coming against New Zealand in Hyderabad when he went wicketless from seven overs.

While the Netherlands are out of contention of reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup, a victory over India could propel them into one of eight qualification spots for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy event in Pakistan.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Noah Croes, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

