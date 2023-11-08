Completed
CWC 2023
40th Match
40th Match
England won by 160 runs.
Full Scorecard
Live

War in Gaza
War in Gaza

G7 backs 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza

In-focus

Shaheen Afridi spends time with fans at Kolkata stadium

Shaheen Afridi spends time with fans at Kolkata stadium

Cricket

The pacer made time for fans during a session ahead of England match

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

(Web Desk) – Pakistan pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi spent some moments with his Indian fans during a training session at Kolkata stadium.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a couple of photos of the left-arm pacer on social media platform X, showing him shaking hands with fans and taking selfies.

“Making time for fans on the sidelines of training at Eden Gardens,” the board captioned the photos.

 

Babar Azam’s side is all set to take on England in their final group stage match on November 11 in Kolkata as it aims at qualifying for the semi-final round of the World Cup 2023.

Pakistan stand at fifth place on the points table after winning four of the eight matches they have played so far.
 

Related Topics
World Cup 2023



Advertisement

Related News