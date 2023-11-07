Tauseef Ahmed appointed Pakistan's interim chief selector

The seat fell vacant after Inzamamul Haq resigns over conflict of interest allegations

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Former Test spinner Tauseef Ahmed has been appointed as head of the men’s national selection committee on temporary basis after Inzamamul Haq resigned over conflict of interest allegations.

The first task for the committee is to select squad for the upcoming Australia Test series, which will be played in December-January.

The former chief selector resigned over allegations of his affiliation with a UK-based players’ agent company.

Inzamam had said in a statement, "I am stepping down from the post to offer the PCB the opportunity to conduct a transparent inquiry about the conflict of interest allegations raised in the media. If the committee finds me not guilty, I will resume my role as the chief selector."

Following the resignation, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process.

The committee had been given till Nov 6 to submit their findings but it could not do so while no new deadline has been announced so far.

Earlier in the day, PCB Director for Media and Communication Alia Rasheed told a news channel that one of committee members would be given temporary role of chief selector.

