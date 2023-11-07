Babar, coaches enjoy golf in Kolkata

KOLKATA (Web Desk) – The Pakistan cricket team is still in the contention for the world cup semi-finals after defeating New Zealand in the last match.

Days before their momentous clash, the team relaxed and captain Babar Azam went to play golf. Head coach Grant Bradburn, batting coach Andrew Puttick, and bowling coach Morne Morkel accompanied the skipper to the golf club.

The other team members spent their leisure day taking part in gyming and swimming sessions at their hotel.

Pakistan’s players are not allowed to go on outings due to security concerns. The team will resume training on Wednesday.