Babar Azam rubbishes reports of 'wedding shopping' in India

He denies buying clothes and jewellery amid ongoing World Cup 2023

Mon, 06 Nov 2023

(Web Desk) – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has denied allegations of engaging in shopping of clothing and jewellery in India amid ongoing World Cup 2023.

Saya Corporation, a player management company that represents several Pakistan players including Babar Azam, issued an official denial on social media platform X.

“We vehemently reject the utterly false reports circulating on certain media platforms suggesting that Kaptaan Babar Azam engaged in clothing and jewellery shopping in India amidst the ongoing World Cup. This news comes as a surprise to him as well”.

It categorically refuted these baseless claims and implore such media outlets to exercise diligent fact-checking before participating in any dissemination of misinformation, disinformation, or propaganda.

— Saya Corporation (@SayaCorps) November 6, 2023

The reaction comes after India media claimed that Pakistan team skipper has purchased a sherwani and other things as part of his wedding preparations.

