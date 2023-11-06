Haris Rauf undergoes MRI scan after ribs pain

The development comes ahead of crucial clash against England

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 06 Nov 2023 21:34:40 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf underwent a diagnostic test in Kolkata after he felt discomfort in ribs ahead of must-win World Cup match against England.

The right-arm pacer first developed pain during a match against New Zealand in Bengaluru last week and he had to leave the field due to it.

After reaching Kolkata ahead of the England clash, the player was taken to a local hospital for MRI scan.

Meanwhile, an official told media that the scan result had returned clear and hoped that Rauf would be fully recovered before the match.

The Team Green is set to take on England on Saturday (November) 11 with former requiring a huge margin lead to qualify for the semi-final round.

