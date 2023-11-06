Pakistan women aim for unassailable lead against Bangladesh

Pakistan defeated the hosts by five wickets in the first ODI

DHAKA (Web Desk) - Pakistan women’s team after making a winning start in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, on Monday practiced at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The three-match ODI series is part of the ICC Women’s Championship, where Pakistan women’s team have played 13 matches in the championship and have won seven matches.

In the first ODI on Saturday, Pakistan women’s team on the back of captain Nida Dar’s all-round heroics, defeated the hosts by five wickets at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

The tourists will be aiming to win tomorrow’s game and secure an unassailable lead in the series. If they win tomorrow’s game, it will be their third series win and their first away series win in this cycle of the ICC Women’s Championship.

On the eve of the second ODI, Interim Head Coach Mauhtashim Rashid said: “The team has started off well in the ODI series. The positive thing was Nida’s all-round contribution in the first ODI, as she led from the front and helped the side win the match. It is a good sign our bowlers are performing well. We will try to win tomorrow’s game to take an unassailable lead in the ODI series.

“We couldn’t adapt well in time for the T20I series as our practice sessions and a T20 practice match were halted due to rain, but the way players performed in the third T20I and the first ODI here in Dhaka is very pleasing to see.

“It is all about how players cope with the pressure situations, and when they get more matches, it will help them absorb pressure and learn to handle it when such a situation arises again.

“We have won seven matches in the ICC Women’s Championship, and we aim to grab four more points in the series. It will give players the confidence that they can earn points against other teams too. After the Bangladesh series, we have series against New Zealand, West Indies and England. Once you start winning matches, you gain confidence and belief in yourself, not thinking about how strong the opposing side is.”