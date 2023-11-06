PCB issues update on Ihsanullah's injury

Cricket Cricket PCB issues update on Ihsanullah's injury

Doctors are confident that Ihsanullah will start functional training after 16th week of his recovery

Follow on Published On: Mon, 06 Nov 2023 20:03:58 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan pacer Ihsanullah is on road to recovery after spending 11 weeks in a post-operative care after suffering an elbow injury, said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a health update on Monday.

Earlier, a doctor was flown in from England to conduct the operation in the first week of September. After the operation, the fast-bowler was placed in an elbow brace for four weeks, with a doctor and physio attending him on a daily basis at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

Ihsanullah’s elbow brace was removed in the fifth week after which he started his active rehabilitation. His MRI CT scans in the second week of October showed signs of recovery according to the doctors who described them as having “satisfactory post-surgical appearances.”

Doctors are confident that Ihsanullah will be able to begin functional training after the completion of the 16th week of his recovery.